Home News Moray

Why just ONE pupil less at rural Moray primary school is having a big impact on classes

The number of classes at Rothiemay Primary is reducing from three to two because the roll is just one pupil less than forecast.

By David Mackay
Caitlin Smart outside Rothiemay Primary School.
Mum-of-six Caitlin Smart has had children attend Rothiemay Primary for 10 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Parents at Rothiemay Primary School believe a Moray Council decision to reduce class numbers could increase uncertainty about its future.

Until now, the rural school near Keith has had three classes running.

However, parents were told last week that will reduce to just two when pupils return after the October holidays.

The decision has been prompted after 47 children arrived at the beginning of term – one short of the expected 48.

It means class sizes at the school will increase from the previous 14 or 15 to an anticipated 22 or 25. This will lead to the redeployment of two teachers away from Rothiemay.

The reduction comes as a consultation process begins about the formal closure of nearby Crossroads Primary, which last hosted lessons in January 2023.

Moray Council has stressed the changes to classes at Rothiemay Primary have been made according to national policies with no plans to mothball the school.

Why Rothiemay parents say reduction of classes is unfair

The upheaval at Rothiemay Primary comes the year after pupils arrived from the mothballed Crossroads Primary. They were also affected by the disruption of the Covid pandemic and the sudden death of a much-loved member of staff.

Mum-of-six Caitlin Smart, who has had children attend the school for 10 years, told the Press and Journal the nurturing support of teachers had helped children through the turmoil.

Rothiemay Primary exterior.
The school roll at Rothiemay Primary is not as high as forecast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “I’ve got a daughter in P1 and the transition from nursery has been so good. The teachers have been excellent.

“There are a lot of family homes for sale in the area, so we could easily be in a situation where the school roll goes back up again.

“It’s a lot of upheaval and disruption for the sake of being just one under the number required for three classes.

“It’s already been unsettling with Crossroads being mothballed. Other parents are already saying next thing they’ll be shutting Rothiemay.

“It’s a lot for the children to have been going through. It feels like a steady drip, drip, drip of changes. Rural schools are always an easy target.”

Profile photo of Caitlin Smart.
Caitlin Smart has called for more flexibility from Moray Council. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Smart, who is a former teacher, added: “It does worry me about the future.

“Part of the appeal of rural schools is the smaller class sizes and community of teachers.

“If they reduce the number of classes, it makes the classes bigger and parents might be more tempted to move away or not move here at all because they don’t want their children in the same classes.”

Rothiemay Primary: What the numbers say

Moray Council is currently examining the future of every school across the region.

Warnings have been issued the current number of schools is unaffordable, so it must either reduce, replace or merge its existing buildings.

The consultation focussing on the Keith ASG, which includes Rothiemay, is currently ongoing until September 30.

Rothiemay Primary exterior.
The school roll at Rothiemay Primary is forecast to increase in the coming years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A briefing document published by the local authority forecasts the roll of Rothiemay will steadily increase to 63 in 2031 – pushing it to 84% occupancy.

The buildings are currently rated A for suitability, but are graded C for condition with £352,000 of maintenance forecast over the next five years.

Figures show the running costs at Rothiemay are £7,063 per pupil, slightly more than the £6,450 at the much-larger Keith Primary but less than the £10,781 at the similar-sized Newmill Primary.

What Moray Council says about reducing classes

In a letter to parents, Moray Council described the changes to classes at Rothiemay Primary as “necessary” due to having 47 pupils instead of 48.

They say children will be given the chance to ask questions about the changes themselves and say they will continue to maintain high standards of teaching and wellbeing.

The council told the Press and Journal Rothiemay Primary is just one of “several” schools to be subject to changes based on their actual roll.

A spokeswoman said: “The decision to reduce the number of classes at Rothiemay Primary has been made in line with national and local authority guidelines.

Rothiemay Primary exterior.
Rothiemay Primary is one of just “several” schools to have changes to classes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“However, we’ll closely monitor future enrollments, and if numbers increase, such as with new families moving to the area, we’ll review the situation and make adjustments where possible.

“We’ll continue to keep parents informed as decisions are made regarding the allocation of teachers while ensuring continuity in the quality of teaching and support for all pupils.

“Currently, there are no plans to mothball Rothiemay Primary School; the changes are purely a response to the current pupil roll and aren’t indicative of any wider strategy for the school’s future.

“Rothiemay Primary is one of several schools impacted by the recent Census Day figures, with staffing adjustments being made in line with the current pupil roll.”

Opinions can be submitted about the current Keith ASG schools consultation online HERE until September 30. 

Conversation