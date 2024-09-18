£400k kitchen projects at Portgordon and Findochty schools in limbo as free meals axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£400k kitchen projects at Portgordon and Findochty schools in limbo as free meals axed

Plans to reinstate servery kitchens are now on hold.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Findochty Primary School. Image: DC Thomson
Findochty Primary School. Image: DC Thomson

Kitchen improvement plans at Moray schools are nows in limbo following a Scottish Government decision to stall the roll out of free meals.

Plans to reinstate servery kitchens at Portgordon and Findochty primaries are now on hold.

And up to £500,000, most of which is earmarked for the work, will have to be carried forward.

Why has kitchen project been paused?

A pledge was made last year that the scheme would be extended to include all primary six and seven pupils.

But earlier this month the government announced financial constraints meant it would no longer introduce universal free school meals for older primary children.

Only those whose families receive the Scottish Child Payment (SCP) would be eligible.

Exterior of Portgordon Primary School.
Portgordon Primary School was inline to have a servery kitchen reinstated. Image: Google Maps.

At a meeting of the education committee this week Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross asked what would happen now the scheme “will no longer happen”.

Learning estate programme manager Andy Hall said: “With respect to the reinstatement of production kitchens, that is now on hold.

“There will be in the order of £400-500,000 of unspent money, which finance will have to come back and review how that is reported.”

Free school meals ‘no longer happening’

At the moment focus is on expanding dining area capacity to accommodate additional SCP pupils.

Designs are now being put together for the additional space.

And work is expected to begin in either the Easter or summer holidays next year.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross.

The schools involved are Aberlour, Bishopmill in Elgin and Cluny in Forres.

In February 2022 the council raised concerns over the costs of bringing in universal free school meals for all primary pupils.

Children in primary one to five already receive free school meals.

Although MSPs voted by 64 to 60 in favour of extending the scheme, the motion was non-binding.

