£400k kitchen projects at Portgordon and Findochty schools in limbo as free meals axed

Kitchen improvement plans at Moray schools are nows in limbo following a Scottish Government decision to stall the roll out of free meals.

Plans to reinstate servery kitchens at Portgordon and Findochty primaries are now on hold.

And up to £500,000, most of which is earmarked for the work, will have to be carried forward.

Why has kitchen project been paused?

A pledge was made last year that the scheme would be extended to include all primary six and seven pupils.

But earlier this month the government announced financial constraints meant it would no longer introduce universal free school meals for older primary children.

Only those whose families receive the Scottish Child Payment (SCP) would be eligible.

At a meeting of the education committee this week Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross asked what would happen now the scheme “will no longer happen”.

Learning estate programme manager Andy Hall said: “With respect to the reinstatement of production kitchens, that is now on hold.

“There will be in the order of £400-500,000 of unspent money, which finance will have to come back and review how that is reported.”

Free school meals ‘no longer happening’

At the moment focus is on expanding dining area capacity to accommodate additional SCP pupils.

Designs are now being put together for the additional space.

And work is expected to begin in either the Easter or summer holidays next year.

The schools involved are Aberlour, Bishopmill in Elgin and Cluny in Forres.

In February 2022 the council raised concerns over the costs of bringing in universal free school meals for all primary pupils.

Children in primary one to five already receive free school meals.

Although MSPs voted by 64 to 60 in favour of extending the scheme, the motion was non-binding.

