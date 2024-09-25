Crash between car and tractor closes A947 near Whiterashes

A north-east road is closed in both directions after a car and tractor collided near Whiterashes.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been scrambled to the A947 Oldmeldrum road shortly before 4.30pm.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Newmachar and Oldmeldrum, with police diverting traffic away from the area.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Emergency service called to north-east crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the crash at 4.25pm this afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene to find both vehicles on the verge.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed all occupants had evacuated the vehicles before their arrival.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe before the stop message came in at 4.44pm.

