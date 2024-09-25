Crash between car and tractor closes A947 near Whiterashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crash between car and tractor closes A947 near Whiterashes

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the route.

By Michelle Henderson
The A947 Oldmeldrum road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
The A947 Oldmeldrum road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.

A north-east road is closed in both directions after a car and tractor collided near Whiterashes.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been scrambled to the A947 Oldmeldrum road shortly before 4.30pm.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Newmachar and Oldmeldrum, with police diverting traffic away from the area.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Emergency service called to north-east crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the crash at 4.25pm this afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene to find both vehicles on the verge.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed all occupants had evacuated the vehicles before their arrival.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe before the stop message came in at 4.44pm.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Irene with her family around the motorcycle with 80 birthday balloons in the background.
Kintore woman's 80th birthday wish comes true with motorcycle side ride
Aberdeen's Bridge Street bus gate.
Aberdeen bus gates poised to STAY as scrapping any 'might annoy drivers'
Playing football will be one of the things Adam "will miss the most", say family. Image: Facebook
Young Banff goalkeeper injured in crash turns 18 in hospital - as family thank…
McNasty's on Summer Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Man loses job for attacking colleague on work night out - and he can't…
The area is still cordoned off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two pensioners struck by van outside Lang Stracht shopping centre
The former Laurencekirk drill hall could become a family home. Image: Google Street View
Crumbling Laurencekirk drill hall 'in extremely bad state' could be turned into home
Teen crook Patrick Harty, 19. Image: West Yorkshire Police.
Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen
Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali celebrating.
Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision
Emergency response at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: New details reveal water supply issues hampered firefighters at Stoneywood Mill blaze
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Temporary closure' of Beach Boulevard will be in place until new parks are completed…
5

Conversation