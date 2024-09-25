Elgin seagull cull the ‘only option’ as costly efforts to deal with problem make little difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin seagull cull the ‘only option’ as costly efforts to deal with problem make little difference

There are claims that the menacing birds are putting off tourists from revisiting the town. And now Moray Council has unanimously backed petitioning nature chiefs for a rule change.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Gulls in the air above cyclist in Doocot Park in Elgin.
There are calls for an Elgin seagull cull. Image: jason Heges/DC Thomson

After spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on creative solutions, councillors say that only an Elgin seagull cull will end the town’s misery at the hands of the menacing birds.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith and his Labour party colleague for Elgin South John Divers have reached the end of their tether with the feathered fiends.

And they called for Moray Council to lobby the Scottish Government to get NatureScot to change licensing rules.

Inspired by efforts to deal with beavers by thinning their numbers, they reckon similar leeway should be applied with an Elgin seagull cull.

Why is a cull needed?

The birds are a constant issue in the town, not only snatching food out of people’s hands but injuring folk as well.

Mr Keith said residents are looking for a solution to the problem.

And there is anecdotal evidence that the birds are such a nuisance, tourists are being put off returning to the area.

Seagulls are pictured around Doocot Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson 

‘Seagulls don’t belong in our towns’

Mr Keith said: “I support a cull in seagull numbers.

“Seagulls should be at the seashore and not in our towns.

“The lethal control of beavers in Scotland is supported by NatureScot. And in 2021 and 2022 a total of 150 were shot.

“Beavers are fewer in number than seagulls, and are not currently in urban areas. So why the different attitude?”

Elgin seagull cull could be town’s only hope

Mr Divers has been dealing with the urban gull problem for years.

And he felt initial action to remove nests and eggs from problem areas did have some success.

But with stricter rules, Mr Divers said NatureScot was “nullifying” efforts to deal with the problem.

Elgin Common Good Fund has spent £26,000 this year on sonic devices that hinder gulls form breeding.

And the council has forked out £100,000 on seagull control measures across Moray.

Gulls at Doocot Park in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

On top of that, businesses have also spent thousands to deter gulls from nesting and reproducing.

But still the problems persist.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar backed the move too.

She said the most common concern constituents raise with her is the gulls, and it was a “serious problem”.

At a meeting on Wednesday, all councillors agreed that action was needed.

John Divers with gulls on roof behind.
Elgin South councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Council leader Kathleen Robertson will now write to Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon, seeking changes to allow the gulls to be dealt with.

And the area of concern has been extended to other areas across Moray not just Elgin.

It is illegal to harm the gulls, as they are protected species, and to destroy eggs, chicks or nests without a licence.

Gulls a ‘serious problem’

However licences are only usually issued when there is a risk to public health or safety.

Tightening up of the rules by NatureScot means it is property owners or occupiers who need to apply for individual licences instead of one covering a designated area.

And it can take up to 28 days for a licence to be approved. However the gestation period is 21 days.

NatureScot has been approached for comment.

Read more seagull stories

More from Moray

Archie Macrae pictured has taken the plunge to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a 17-year-old from Elgin has taken the plunge to set up first business
The B9111 junction of the A96/ Supplied by Google Street View
US national caused A96 crash that left two seriously injured
Elgin Sheriff court
Four appear in court accused of endangering life of teen after weekend incident in…
Caitlin Smart outside Rothiemay Primary School.
Why just ONE pupil less at rural Moray primary school is having a big…
View looking down Forres High Street.
Four to appear in court after teen stabbed in Forres as police investigate 'attempted…
(Left)  New Head of the Elgin office Scott Dunbar pictured at the firm's new headquarters with Craig MacPherson(right), who has led the Elgin office for the last 15 years.
Why Johnston Carmichael has swapped the town centre for Elgin Business Park
Morlich Homes in Elgin has gone into liquidation. Image: Google Maps
Elgin housebuilder Morlich Homes 'goes into liquidation'
Floral tributes outside Kiesha Donaghy's home in New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.
Trial set for man accused of murdering New Elgin mum at her home
Missing person found.
Missing Lossiemouth teenager traced 'safe and well'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ailean Kerr was snared by online decoys posing as 13yo girls Picture shows; Ailean Kerr. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/09/2024
Paedophile hunters snare Moray pervert who sent sick messages to decoy teens

Conversation