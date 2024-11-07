Woman, 46, treated in hospital after Elgin footpath assault

A woman was treated in hospital after being assaulted on a footpath in Elgin.

The 46-year-old was assaulted near Cathedral Court at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed she attended hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, made off towards North College Street on a bike.

Appeal after assault on Elgin footpath

Officers are now appealing for information from the public about the incident.

Constable Kyle Cowie said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2630 of November 6.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.