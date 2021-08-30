Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frankie Treasurer: Former teacher and Morris Minor enthusiast dies aged 84

By Chris Ferguson
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Frankie Treasurer with his Morris Minor.
Frankie Treasurer, who had a lifelong passion for teaching, and was chairman of Scotland North East Morris Minor Club, has died 84.

He had been principal teacher of modern studies at Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen, after holding posts at Ellon and Hilton academies.

A procession of Morris Minors is expected to join Frankie’s funeral cortege. Owners will gather at Aberdeen Funeral Directors, Causewayend, before driving past St Joseph’s Church and on to Aberdeen crematorium.

Frankie and his car at Grantown Motor Mania in 2012.

Frankie and his wife Lorna were married in St Joseph’s Church in 1957. He had been an altar server at St Mary’s Cathedral for 25 years, ran an after-church cafe there and had been appointed to the Order of St Stephen by the church.

When he retied 20 years ago, Frankie and Lorna bought two Morris Minors, a 1959 convertible called Cherry and  a 1954 split-screen model they called Pom.

He served as chairman of Scotland North East Morris Minor Club for around eight years and took part in the club’s own rally at Fyvie Castle and others around the north of Scotland.

Frankie was born in Aberdeen to John, a maritime engineer and Jessie, a nurse. He was the third youngest of 11 children and was educated at St Peter’s Primary School.

Night classes

He served his time as a butcher and also studied meat detention at night classes with a view to becoming a meat inspector.

Frankie did not pursue a career in the meat trade and, instead, went to work for GW Bruce at Rubislaw quarry, where he rose to become a foreman.

He had also been a skilled footballer who had turned out once for Aberdeen FC before a horrific injury forced him to retire.

Instead, he directed his love of the game into refereeing junior and amateur games.

Frankie Treasurer at his surprise birthday party at Peterhead Prison museum.

In 1955, Frankie had a night that was to shape the rest of his life. He had been out cycling with a friend and had stopped at the Argosy dance hall in Bucksburn.

Lorna said: “He walked in, spotted me and said to his friend he was going to marry me. I had seen him come in and said to my friend I had to speak to him.

“It was love at first sight and we were together for the rest of his life.”

First home

The couple set up home in Queen Street and lived there until the redevelopment of the area.

“My husband had always wanted to teach even from childhood. He loved education and reading,” said Lorna.

“In his early 30s he went to Aberdeen University to study economics and history and stayed on his gain his Masters in Education.

“During his studies, I worked at Scott the kiltmaker as a window dresser, fitter and designer.”

Frankie Treasurer during a club outing to Brechin Castle Centre.

Frankie’s first teaching post was at Ellon Academy before he was appointed principal teacher of modern studies at Hilton Academy.

After it closed, he become principal teacher of modern studies at Hazlehead Academy and served for eight years before he retired 20 years ago.

Lorna still runs her own dog grooming business.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

