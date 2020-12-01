When will First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announce changes to levels?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will outline changes to the level areas find themselves in today in the Scottish Parliament, but when will it all take place?

The five-tiered system, ranging from level 0 to level 4, has been used as the measure of the prevalence of Covid-19 in areas.

When?

The first minister is due to deliver her weekly address to parliament at 2.20pm, however, this may change slightly if other business overruns.

How can I tune in?

The briefing will be live-streamed on Scottish Parliament TV and will also be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

What can we expect to hear?

Currently, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are in level 2 with the Highlands, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles in level 1.

It is understood Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be moved into level 3 bringing more restrictions on what people can and cannot do.

Level three restrictions include no travel out of local authority areas except for essential reasons, such as work which cannot be done from home.

Under the restrictions, adults can’t participate in outdoor contact sport.

And in level three areas bars and restaurants are required to close by 6pm and will not be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks.

The changes are expected after clusters of positive cases were identified in some areas in the north-east, with 87 linked to a food processing plant in Portlethen.

There has been no indication that Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will be delivered any changes this afternoon.