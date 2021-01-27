EXCLUSIVE: How Westminster U-turn derailed Scotland’s PPE plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to spend millions of pounds replenishing Scotland’s supply of life-saving PPE were shelved after a last-minute intervention by Westminster.

A UK Government decision to postpone a joint procurement process left emergency pandemic supplies “depleted” and dependent on extending expiry dates.

Our investigation has found Scottish health chiefs privately questioned the move and asked whether it was driven by anything other than cost-cutting.

Memos obtained by this newspaper show SNP ministers approved a business case for a £4.23 million investment in vital FFP3 respirators for the nation’s pandemic stockpile back in October 2015.