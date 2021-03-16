Nicola Sturgeon to announce lockdown changes: Where can I watch and what to expect

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon will announce the next steps in Scotland’s exit strategy from lockdown measures later today.

The first minister is expected to give an update on when the stay-at-home message will be relaxed, along with potential dates on the reopening of retail and hospitality.

Ms Sturgeon said on Monday that she wanted to provide “as much clarity as possible” however Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross challenged Ms Sturgeon to go further and produce a detailed roadmap, telling her to “stop putting Scotland’s future on hold” whilst addressing his party conference.

When will the announcement take place and where can I watch?

The first minister will update MSPs at Holyrood today from 2pm.

It will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV or on social media via the Scottish Government’s official Twitter page.

The broadcast will also be available on BBC Scotland.

Alternatively, follow our live blog for the latest updates.

What is expected?

The stay-at-home restriction is expected to be lifted from April 5. From then on, a five-level system will be enforced that should see the entire country enter Level 4 and drop down to Level 3 – if coronavirus cases continue to be suppressed.

Shops, hairdressers and gyms are likely to reopen from April 26.

Other measures include the reintroduction of communal worship from March 26 and four people from two households would be able to meet outdoors from Friday last week.

During her daily briefing yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I will seek to set out some details of what changes we hope to make in early April… then what further easing we might then expect to see in late April, and then mid-May and in much less detail beyond that.

“We can’t provide certainty on everything at this stage.”

She again reiterated we “can’t afford to simply throw caution to the wind”, Tuesday’s statement will show “hope we now have for the future”.