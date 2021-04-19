Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 19

by Andy Philip
April 19, 2021, 8:43 am Updated: April 19, 2021, 1:30 pm
Welcome to The Press and Journal morning politics briefing: it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

  • Willie Rennie, in an exclusive interview, claims there are no “reasonable” circumstances to hold another independence referendum.
  • The Scottish Conservatives are unveiling plans to spend £600 million on tackling the NHS treatment backlog and £200m on repairing potholes.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
  • Politicians are being urged to seize the social and economic benefits that would come with making Scotland the world’s first “rewilding nation”.
  • Politicians may be “raising unrealistic public expectations” about the amount of work the NHS in Scotland can do after the coronavirus pandemic, leading doctors have warned.
  • The Tory MP leading a Commons committee investigating lobbying is confident there is bipartisan support for “meaningful change” in the wake of the Greensill Capital controversy.

Coming up today:

  • Coming up on Election Hub Live today we’ll be sharing more interview insights from our in-depth conversation with Willie Rennie; hearing from The Courier editor David Clegg with his assessment of the Liberal Democrat leader’s performance; and hearing from the Scottish Conservatives on the day their election manifesto launches in Glasgow. Watch live at 2pm on our website and Facebook page, or catch the re/stream at any time afterwards, on all your devices.
  • Nicola Sturgeon will discuss SNP plans for wrap-around  childcare and economic recovery.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon receives the first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine,
  • Scottish Conservatives unveil their manifesto will plans to rebuild the economy and avoid a referendum.
  • Scottish Greens will visit Comrie to discuss plans to create thousands of rural jobs.
  • Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar will be at a ‘baby bank’ to outline proposals to support parents and carers in hardship.
  • Willie Rennie, the Scottish Lib Dem leader, will be on the campaign trail in Cluny, Fife.

In case you missed it:

  • “Neglected” rural communities must not be left behind during
  • Anas Sarwar says Scottish Labour’s manifesto launch has been delayed to Thursday due to an “unscheduled” coronavirus announcement from the Scottish Government set for Tuesday.
  • Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that her key NHS spending pledge is only a “backstop” and funding could be even higher than proposed by the SNP.
  • Nicola Sturgeon has accused Alex Salmond’s Alba Party of jeopardising Scottish independence by attempting to “bulldoze” forward in a way that is “contemptuous” of the voters who are key to a Yes victory.
  • Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 18.
