Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 3

New this morning:
- Exclusive: Shock slave trade link to north-east teacher fund.
- Exclusive: Scotland should set up its own Erasmus scheme, say Lib Dems.
- Nicola Sturgeon appeals for votes with SNP majority hopes on ‘knife edge’.
Coming up today:
- Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will join Mid Scotland and Fife candidate Mark Ruskell in Stirling on Monday where they’ll discuss the party’s plans for a fair and green recovery from the pandemic.
- Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson will launch the Scottish Conservatives campaign bus and final ad campaign.
- Anas Sarwar will meet teachers and highlight SNP education “failure”. The Scottish Labour leader will make the case for voters using their second vote for his party to prevent the SNP’s failures on education creating a ‘lost generation’ of children in Scotland.
- Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will take a tour of Edinburgh Zoo and feed the penguins. He will be emphasising the need to put the divisions of the past behind us.
In case you missed it
- Alex Salmond vows ‘no North Sea oil worker will be left behind’ by Alba as campaign trail hits Aberdeen.
- SNP heading for majority as Johnson prepares for Scottish spending spree.
- Political parties promise more action on animal welfare.
- Nicola Sturgeon urged to rethink SNP stance on Alba independence proposals.
- Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots she is the only choice for ‘serious leadership’.
- PM not on the ballot paper in Thursday’s Scottish election, Douglas Ross says.
