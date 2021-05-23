Regional breakdown: 10 new Covid cases reported in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 378 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, with 10 new cases reported in the north and north-east.

NHS Grampian recorded seven new cases of Covid, with Moray accounting for three of the cases.

Aberdeen also reported three cases, with Aberdeenshire only having one new case of the virus.

Three new cases were recorded in the Highlands and no new cases found in the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

There have been no deaths of people who have tested positive for Covid reported.

However, the test positivity rate which was down to 1.8% yesterday has now risen to 2%.

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme 3,108,819 people have received the first dose and 1,828,930 have received their second dose.

