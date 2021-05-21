Covid test kits will be available to collect at Aberdeen University from Monday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Free Covid tests will be available from Aberdeen University next week.

Members of the public can pick up the free lateral flow device (LFD) test kits from the University of Aberdeen Covid Asymptomatic Testing Centre at the Butchart Centre on University Road.

Each testing pack contains seven rapid lateral flow device tests and can provide results in around 30 minutes.

Tests are being made more easily accessible in the hopes of detecting anyone who has covid but is asymptomatic, slowing the spread of the virus.

Debbie Dyker, director of people at Aberdeen University, said: “It is important as restrictions begin to ease, that members of the local community are still able to protect themselves and others from the spread of Covid-19.”

As restrictions across Scotland continue to ease, the public are being urged to get tested before socialising.

Ms Dyker added: “It is great that we are now able to offer individuals the opportunity to pick up tests to take away with them to carry out at their own convenience. We know that not everyone has easy access to a test centre or it may not be possible for them to attend twice in a short space of time. It could be that people are beginning to plan social gatherings and so just want some reassurance that they aren’t carrying Covid-19 without even realising.”

In order to collect a test you must not be showing any symptoms of Covid-19, which include a high temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Ms Dyker also assured the public that they could collect tests for others who might not be able to do so themselves, and said: “We still encourage those who are able to attend the test centre readily to do so for their tests, especially those who are still working or living on campus or in the local community. Individuals can also collect kits for family members so even if you are still being regularly tested on site, it may be you use this service to benefit those who can’t.”

If someone produces a positive LFD, they must immediately self-isolate and order a PCR test to confirm the result.

The Butchart Centre is open from 8am to 5pm on Mondays and Thursdays, and from 8am to 2pm on Tuesdays and Friday.