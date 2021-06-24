Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 24

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Nicola Sturgeon used a phone call with Andy Burnham to challenge a “stark contradiction” in his stance over a controversial travel ban between Scotland and Manchester.
- A UK Government-backed campaign for children to sing a “patriotic” British song in school has been branded “ludicrous” by the First Minister.
- The committees for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament have been formalised – but just how representative of the country are they?
- Who is Lady Whistledown? Senior Tory councillor denies running ‘cowardly’ troll account.
What’s on today
- Nicola Sturgeon will take her final First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood before the Scottish Parliament begins its summer recess.
- The Scottish Government will also deliver a ministerial statement on cervical screening in Holyrood this afternoon.
- Scotland’s Climate Assembly report will launch this morning, containing more than 80 recommendations on the country should tackle climate change.
- Holidaymakers could be given more options for quarantine-free travel when the UK Government reviews its foreign travel list on Thursday.
In case you missed it
- Freeports frustration as SNP trade chief calls for talks.
- COP 26: Ministers grilled over Shetland oil project ahead of climate conference.
- John Swinney says SNP government will pursue independence on ‘timescale we set out’.
- Michael Gove accused of ‘gross misuse of public money‘ after Covid cash used for union polling.
- Holyrood to be recalled during recess for Covid announcements.