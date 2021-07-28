Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland scraps quarantine for double-jabbed EU and US visitors

Fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and US will not need to isolate when arriving in Scotland from Monday.
By Adele Merson
July 28, 2021, 5:59 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 7:46 pm
Fully-vaccinated travellers arriving from the US or EU will no longer have to quarantine on arrival to Scotland.
The need for travellers to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival in the country is being waived subject to countries covered remaining on the amber travel list.

The UK Government also announced on Wednesday that double-jabbed people from the EU and US can enter England without the need to quarantine.

The easing also removes the need for a PCR test on day eight after arrival.

However, all travellers will still be required to produce a negative test prior to departure and a negative PCR test on day two after arrival.

‘Significant relaxation’

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson, said: “This has only been made possible due to the overwhelming success of our vaccination programme here in Scotland when coupled with successful roll-outs of vaccination schemes in the EU and US.

“Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel to Scotland under this significant relaxation of international travel measures, providing a boost for the tourism sector and wider economy while ensuring public health is protected.

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson claims the move will provide a “boost” for the tourism sector.

“This new arrangement will be carefully monitored by clinicians and kept under close review as we seek to put Scotland firmly on the path to recovery – but people should continue to think very carefully about travelling – especially given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern.”

Concerns about the prevalence of the Beta Covid-19 variant mean arrivals who have been in France in the previous 10 days are not eligible.

