Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

New walk-through Covid testing centre opens in Aberdeen

A new walk-through Covid testing centre has opened in Aberdeen.
By Kirstin Tait
July 28, 2021, 6:44 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Photo of Kirstin Tait
Covid test centre
A new test centre has opened in Aberdeen.

A new walk-through Covid testing centre has opened in Aberdeen.

The clinic at Rosehill Day Centre, in the city’s Ashgrove area, is the 55th of its kind to open in Scotland and has been designed to make it even easier for people to get tested for the virus.

Across the country, there are now eight drive-through sites and 54 walk-through sites – 10 of which are in the north of Scotland.

Testing centres in Grampian and the Highlands.

There are also 42 mobile testing units across the country.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd welcomed the opening of the new centre in Ashgrove Road, and stressed the importance of getting tested – even if you’re not showing symptoms of Covid.

She said: “This walk through testing centre in Rosehill, Aberdeen is the 55th site across Scotland, providing testing options for people with and without coronavirus symptoms.

“As restrictions ease, testing is more important than ever to help protect people around you, and the progress we’ve made so far.

“Rapid lateral flow testing is already helping us to find cases that might otherwise have been missed, as around one in three people with Covid-19 do not show symptoms.

“You should still get tested even if you have been vaccinated. While the latest evidence suggests vaccines provide a high level of protection against the effects of Covid-19, they don’t yet provide a guarantee that you can’t still get the virus or pass it on to others.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring people can easily access a test no matter where they are in the country, and we will continue to work with the UK Government and local partners to improve access to testing.”

Booking a test

The UK Government have said that PCR tests should only be booked if you are showing coronavirus symptoms, or have been instructed to by a clinician or NHS contact tracer.

All PCR tests must be booked in advance and can be done by clicking here or calling 119.

Lateral flow test kits are also available for pick up without an appointment at local walk-in or drive-through test sites from 8am until 8pm.

Tests can also be ordered online or by calling 119.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal