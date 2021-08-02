Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 2

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Nicola Sturgeon has been told she should step down as first minister if she fails to solve Scotland’s drug death crisis.
- The SNP has warned that Scottish farmers and crofters are being left “high and dry” because of the UK Government’s failure to deliver its promise of a statutory Trade and Agriculture Commission.
- Craig Murray: Alex Salmond trial blogger drinks champagne as he begins jail sentence.
- Double vaccinated travellers from the US and EU can travel to Scotland without quarantining from 4am this morning.
What’s on today
- GP and Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane will today meet with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to discuss the need for a network of long Covid clinics.
In case you missed it
- SNP complaints officer: Alex Neil calls for appointment to be scrapped as row erupts over vetting of new party official.
- Leaked SNP accounts ‘show £670,000 spent on furnishings, computers and software last year’.
- UK Government warned against ‘reckless race’ to wind down furlough.
- Experts warn of ‘decade to turn around drugs death crisis’.
- Farewell to Westminster: The thrills and spills of covering Scotland in London.