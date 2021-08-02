Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 2

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Nicola Sturgeon has been told she should step down as first minister if she fails to solve Scotland’s drug death crisis.

What’s on today

GP and Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane will today meet with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to discuss the need for a network of long Covid clinics.

In case you missed it