Craig Murray: Alex Salmond trial blogger drinks champagne as he begins jail sentence

Former Dundee University rector Craig Murray drank champagne as he began an eight-month prison sentence on Sunday.

Murray, the former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, was jailed after being found in contempt of court earlier this year.

It followed blogs he wrote during the trial of former first minister Alex Salmond.

The court held the blog posts contained details that could lead readers to identify women who made allegations against Mr Salmond, who was acquitted of all 13 charges including sexual assault and attempted rape in March last year.