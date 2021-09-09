News / Politics / Scottish politics Teenager in ‘nightmare’ wait for ambulance after collapse in A9 layby By Andy Philip September 9, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 9:25 am Nicola Sturgeon was asked to explain long waits for emergency help [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags ambulance health Nicola Sturgeon Pitlochry More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Vaccine passports plan leaves question mark over attendees at Cop26 September 10, 2021 Scottish politics Some opposition to reform of Gender Recognition Act is not valid, says Sturgeon September 10, 2021 Scottish politics Majority of Scots think SNP Green coalition deal boosts calls for Indyref2 September 10, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Posthumous lifetime achievement award for Fraserburgh entrepreneur Jim Gray Former north-east minister who stole £31,000 forgiven and reinstated Aberdeen Women hoping to make statement against Partick Thistle, says Loren Campbell Karaoke singer assaulted fellow reveller who insulted him after performance Section of AWPR closed after car towing caravan crashes Moray community steps up efforts for Archiestown playing fields transformation