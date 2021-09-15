Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf warns Scots to think twice before calling 999 for an ambulance

By Rachel Amery
September 15, 2021, 10:02 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 10:35 am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf says Scots should think twice before calling 999 for an ambulance, warning of an “extremely challenging” winter ahead for the NHS.

The health secretary says people should only be calling for an ambulance if it is “absolutely critical”, adding as much money as possible is being invested into the health service and the ambulance service.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, when asked if people should think twice before calling for an ambulance, Mr Yousaf said: “Yes – I don’t doubt people do that because they are in a distressing situation.

“I think most people only call when they are in that extreme distress.

“But you can imagine the pressure the ambulance service and the health service is in, so people should think before calling 999.

“If it is absolutely critical then of course make that call, and the ambulance service will get to you as quickly as possible.”

A&E numbers 40% higher than Christmas

As well as warning people not to call 999 unless essential, the health secretary also said the NHS is in for an “extremely challenging” autumn and winter.

He says an extra £20 million is being spent on the Scottish Ambulance Service to ensure there is enough staff to tackle the upcoming winter, adding an extra 100 people will be recruited next month alone.

Mr Yousaf added: “We are in for an extraordinarily difficult winter.

“We know the flu season can be extremely challenging, and we know that people are presenting more sick because they haven’t presented for the last 18 months.

“Looking at the date, the last time we had 1,000 patients in hospital with Covid was December 2020.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

“Our A&E presentations now, when we have the same number of Covid patients, is 40% higher.

“We can’t get away from the face it will be an extremely challenging winter and that is why we are investing as much as we can.

“Any pennies we can find, any additional resources we can find for the NHS, I promise it will be spent on the challenging autumn and winter.”

“Reckless” and putting lives at risk

However his comments have already prompted a backlash from opposition parties at Holyrood.

Conservative Dr Sandesh Gulhane, shadow health minister and himself a GP, said Mr Yousaf’s comments were “reckless” and putting lives at risk.

He said: “It is astonishing to hear the SNP’s health secretary try to discourage people from calling for an ambulance.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane

“Humza Yousaf is making people feel guilty about dialling 999 and seeking urgent help.

“This sort of reckless messaging could put lives at risk.

“When people suffer conditions like heart attacks or strokes, they might think twice about calling an ambulance, which could lead to unnecessary deaths.

“The health secretary should be guaranteeing that he will improve waiting times, not telling people to stop phoning for an ambulance.

“On Humza Yousaf’s watch, our ambulance service has reached breaking point and our NHS is in crisis.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also said: “Humza Yousaf is proving a reckless health secretary.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

“Encouraging people not to seek treatment is a huge gamble.

“Winter pressures come around every year.

“It is the job of the health secretary to ensure that the NHS has the resources it needs to cope with demand.

“Perhaps if we had a better contact tracing system then the pressure on our NHS would not be so great.

“Many NHS boards are now having to cancel elective operations.

“The health secretary should liaise with them immediately about what support and resources are necessary to turn the tide.”

