Shetland Tory donor wins £93m UK Government contract for PPE

Tory bosses have dismissed suggestions PPE contracts were awarded on the basis of party donations.

It comes after campaign group the Good Law Project revealed a number of firms that regularly donate to the Conservatives had been awarded multimillion-pound contracts without competitive tender.

Under EU rules governments can procure supplies rapidly and without tender during an emergency like the pandemic.

Shetland-based firm Globus (Shetland) Limited was one of the firms to win a £93 million emergency PPE contract.

According to electoral commission records, the company has donated more than £300,000 to the Tory party since 2016.

‘Damaging public confidence’

The lack of proper competitive tendering over the supply of PPE has prompted calls from MPs for a full investigation.

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: “The lack of competitive tender or transparency in these decisions is damaging public confidence regardless of how good or experienced the companies are.”

There is no suggestion of impropriety on the part of any of the companies awarded contracts.

Globus (Shetland) has been a main player in PPE and has won several industry awards in recent years.

The UK contract commits Globus to supply millions of FFP3 respirators masks.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “There is no question of any individual influencing government contracts by virtue of donations they may give to the party.

“Donations to the Conservative party are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them, and comply fully with the law.”

Donations ‘fully, transparently and properly declared’

A Globus spokesman said: “We’re proud to be doing our bit to help NHS frontline staff fighting Covid-19 across Scotland and England do their jobs safely.

“Earlier this year Alpha Solway, a Globus company based in Annan, was awarded a contract by Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP-led government to provide more than 230 million masks and two million visors for NHS Scotland.

“We also have a contract to manufacture and supply PPE to the DHSC in England. In both cases we followed the bidding process we were asked to follow.

“We are comfortable with any tendering process that Scottish or English government choose to put in place because we are confident in our 25 years’ PPE experience and long track record for delivering quality and value for all of our customers.

“All political donations made by Globus Group are fully, transparently and properly declared.”