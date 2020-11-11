Covid-19 vaccine: How will it be distributed across UK?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scientists are racing to develop and test a new Covid-19 vaccine that could prevent nine out of 10 people getting the virus.

Its developers, Pfizer and BioNTech, say it has so far been tested on 43,500 people, with no safety concerns raised.

When it has passed all regulatory checks, the UK Government will begin the process of distributing an initial 40 million doses.

At Scottish questions this morning, there were calls for both the UK and Scottish governments to put differences aside and work together to distribute the vaccine.

‘Greatest logistical challenge since Second World War’

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “The announcement this week of a potential Covid-19 vaccine is very positive.

“While it certainly doesn’t mean we have reached the end of this crisis, it does perhaps signal some hope for the public.

“If the vaccine is approved, the country will face what is likely to be the greatest logistical challenge since the Second World War. If mass vaccination is to be done successfully, we will need all levels of government working together.

“The UK and Scottish governments must work together to build an infrastructure which will be able to distribute and administer any future vaccine.”

Distributed according to population share

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack explained that doses would be “distributed fairly and they’ll be distributed across all parts of United Kingdom according to population share”.

Mr Jack’s junior minister, Iain Stewart, said that on the ground distribution would be a matter for the Scottish Government, but added: “We are in regular contact and stand ready to assist with any logistics that will be required to make sure it’s distributed on the basis of clinical priority and not to any other needs.”