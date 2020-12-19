Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions across London and south-east England as new coronavirus strain found to be ‘70% more transmissible’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Coronavirus restrictions will be severely tightened across London and south-east England over the Christmas period, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

A new tier four level of restrictions has been created and will come into force tomorrow morning.

The restrictions will be roughly equivalent to the national restrictions that were introduced across England in November, the PM said.

Residents in the affected areas must stay at home, with limited exemptions.

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and bowling alleys will be forced to close for two weeks – while people will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

The rest of England will also see the Christmas “bubble” policy – allowing up to three household to meet up over the holiday period – severely curtailed, applying on Christmas Day only.

People should work from home when they can, and should not enter or leave tier four areas. Communal worship may continue.

The restrictions will last for two weeks and will be reviewed on December 30.

The move comes after scientists on the Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NervTag) concluded that the mutant strain identified by Public Health England – known as VUI2020/01 – was spreading more quickly.

The prime minister was advised of the group’s conclusions at a meeting with ministers on Friday evening, and the new regulations were signed off by the cabinet in a conference call on Saturday lunchtime.

Under the new “stay at home” order – covering around a third of the population of England – people in Tier 4 will be told they should not stay away from home overnight and people from outside will be advised not to visit Tier 4 areas.

What about Scotland?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held a meeting with Mr Johnson and the devolved leaders of the other home nations today.

She is due to hold a press conference at 5.30pm to announce what restrictions, if any, will be changed in Scotland.

Following a 4 nations COVID call earlier, I’ll chair @scotgov Cabinet meeting this afternoon to discuss emerging evidence on new variant. Cases currently at lower level in Scotland than rUK – but preventative action may be necessary to stop faster spreading strain taking hold. https://t.co/kGLC5ZMboA — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 19, 2020

Ms Sturgeon said this lunchtime: “Cases are currently at a lower level in Scotland than the rest of the UK, but preventative action may be necessary to stop the faster spreading strain taking hold.”