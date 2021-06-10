The return of Father’s Day – and optimism

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Having been a write-off last year, Father’s Day is back thanks to eased Covid restrictions.

The message from venues and tourist bodies across the north and north-east is “business as usual”, with the proviso that booking in advance is the best way to avoid disappointment.

According to statistics from online reservation system ResDiary, Mother’s Day in Scotland is over a third busier than Father’s Day.

However, restaurants and venues are hoping to even things out this year.

This year’s Father’s Day is next Sunday, June 20, giving children the chance to recognise the contributions of their Dads in the same way Mums are celebrated on Mother’s Day each year.

Both occasions took on a very different look in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Even this year, lockdown restrictions were still in place for Mother’s Day on March 14.

Taking place a little later in the year, could Father’s Day celebrations take on a more normal feel than last year?

‘This year will be different’

The north-east, Moray and the Highlands are currently at Level 1 of the Scottish Government’s Covid protection levels.

Currently up to eight people from three households can meet up in an indoor public place, such as a café, pub or restaurant.

And up to 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors in a garden or public place.

Under 12s do not count towards the total number of people or households meeting outside, but do count towards the number of households indoors.

Under the UK Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, Father’s Day falls a day before it is hoped all limits on social interactions are lifted.

Despite this, venues are optimistic they can make the most of things given the brighter outlook compared to last year.

Visit Aberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: “Tourism and hospitality businesses across the North-east will welcome deserving dads this Sunday for a well-earned treat.

“VisitAberdeenshire has been providing local residents with ideas for things to do, places to eat and experiences to unearth with our Rediscover campaign, and we hope to give families some further inspiration to ensure 2021 is the best Father’s Day yet.

“The sunshine definitely brings people to our local businesses and we hope for more of the same next Sunday.”

© Jim Irvine / DCT Media

Trump International near Balmedie will be “open as normal”, whether it be for a round of golf, a meal at The Dunes restaurant or a dram at MacLeod House.

And for the football-daft Dad, Aberdeen FC are hosting a Father’s Day High Tea.

As well as a two-course meal, a drink for every Dad and goody bags for the kids, they will also be showing the Italy v Wales match on large screens, with half-time pies included.

For a more exclusive experience, families can upgrade to a private executive box overlooking the pitch.

Among events in the Highlands, The Kingsmill Hotel in Inverness are putting on a Father’s Day lunch.

Dads will be able to choose the weight of their sirloin steak, and will also receive a complimentary flight of local beers.

Origins of Father’s Day

The origins of Father’s Day stem from the USA in the early 20th century, when West Virginia woman Grace Clayton lost her father in a mining accident.

Inspired by his commemoration, and by the growing popularity of Mother’s Day, Senora Dodd, the daughter of an American Civil War veteran, decided to create a national day to celebrate fathers.

She wanted Father’s Day to be on her own father’s birthday – June 5, however the third Sunday in June was chosen to allow pastors to prepare sermons.

The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, and over 111 years later the day is marked by exactly the same number of countries around the world – 111.