Large parts of Scotland were blanketed in snow yesterday following a night where temperatures dropped to almost -5C.
Ice formed on the surfaces of lochs while youngsters grabbed their sledges to have some fun during the freezing conditions.
The mercury plummeted to -4.8C in Altnaharra, on the banks of Loch Naver, while residents of Aboyne experienced a chilly night with temperatures as low as -4.1C.
Several inches of snow fell in parts of the north and north-east, and meteorologists say more could follow with further sub-zero temperatures on the way.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north-west Highlands, stretching from Fort William almost as far as Thurso.
In place until 11am, forecasters say there is an increased chance of ice forming on roads and paths from rain and sleet showers.
Minimum temperatures of up to -10C are also being forecast, with patches of freezing fog sweeping the country too.
Further warnings for rain are also in place for the area over Sunday and Monday, with fears it could melt snow, in turn leading to flooding and travel disruption on some routes.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe