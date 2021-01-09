Sunday, January 10th 2021 Show Links
Snowy scenes and weather warnings as temperatures plummet across the north

by James Wyllie
January 9, 2021, 6:09 am
© Jason Hedges/ DCT MediaKyle Saxton sledges at Craigellachie Bridge. More snow is forecast for the Highlands.
Large parts of Scotland were blanketed in snow yesterday following a night where temperatures dropped to almost -5C.

Ice formed on the surfaces of lochs while youngsters grabbed their sledges to have some fun during the freezing conditions.

Buachaille Etive Mor with a coating of snow in Glen Coe in the Highlands. © Sandy McCook/ DCT Media
The mercury plummeted to -4.8C in Altnaharra, on the banks of Loch Naver, while residents of Aboyne experienced a chilly night with temperatures as low as -4.1C.

Several inches of snow fell in parts of the north and north-east, and meteorologists say more could follow with further sub-zero temperatures on the way.

Freezing temperatures and snowy conditions were recorded at Craigellachie Bridge. © Jason Hedges/ DCT Media
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north-west Highlands, stretching from Fort William almost as far as Thurso.

In place until 11am, forecasters say there is an increased chance of ice forming on roads and paths from rain and sleet showers.

Snow on the frozen lochans of Rannoch Moor and Glen Coe in the Highlands. © Sandy McCook/ DCT Media
Minimum temperatures of up to -10C are also being forecast, with patches of freezing fog sweeping the country too.

Further warnings for rain are also in place for the area over Sunday and Monday, with fears it could melt snow, in turn leading to flooding and travel disruption on some routes.