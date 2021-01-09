Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Large parts of Scotland were blanketed in snow yesterday following a night where temperatures dropped to almost -5C.

Ice formed on the surfaces of lochs while youngsters grabbed their sledges to have some fun during the freezing conditions.

© Sandy McCook/ DCT Media

The mercury plummeted to -4.8C in Altnaharra, on the banks of Loch Naver, while residents of Aboyne experienced a chilly night with temperatures as low as -4.1C.

Several inches of snow fell in parts of the north and north-east, and meteorologists say more could follow with further sub-zero temperatures on the way.

© Jason Hedges/ DCT Media

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north-west Highlands, stretching from Fort William almost as far as Thurso.

In place until 11am, forecasters say there is an increased chance of ice forming on roads and paths from rain and sleet showers.

© Sandy McCook/ DCT Media

Minimum temperatures of up to -10C are also being forecast, with patches of freezing fog sweeping the country too.

Further warnings for rain are also in place for the area over Sunday and Monday, with fears it could melt snow, in turn leading to flooding and travel disruption on some routes.