Person in hospital after fire breaks out at housing complex

A person has been taken to hospital after a fire at a housing complex in East Renfrewshire.

Shortly before 4pm on Thursday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the site on Main Street in Barrhead.

Four appliances were sent to the scene and one person was taken to hospital.

Crews have since left the area.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 3.56pm on Thursday to a fire at a housing complex on Main Street, Barrhead.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene to make the area safe.

“One casualty was taken to hospital and crews are no longer in attendance.”