Woman, 77, treated in hospital after being hit by car

A 77-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

At around 12.25pm on Thursday, the woman was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa on Paisley Road West, next to the junction with Bellahouston Drive in the Craigton area of the city.

The pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where her condition has been described as serious but stable.

Police have launched an investigation and have asked members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

Sergeant Christopher Hoggans, of Police Scotland, said: “This is a busy area and I am urging any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken to police to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also ask any drivers with dashcam to check their footage and get in touch if it contains anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 1386 of 25 April.”