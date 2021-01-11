New campaign launched to beat fuel poverty in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new energy-saving campaign has been launched after it was revealed more than one in 10 people have missed an energy bill because they ran out of money since Covid restrictions began.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) is encouraging people to ‘save your energy’ as the charity launches its Big Energy Saving Month 2021 campaign.

The campaign encourages people to get energy advice, and focuses on people on electric-only heating, people on prepayment meters, people struggling with bills, those who frequently turn off the heating to save money, and people who can’t access deals and support online.

New research by YouGov for Citizens Advice Scotland has revealed that 15% of people who have run out of money before payday since Covid restrictions began have missed an energy payment.

The campaign launches amid dropping temperatures across Scotland, as well as concerns of increasing energy costs as more and more people stay at home to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

Polly Tolley, Director of Impact at Citizens Advice Scotland said: “As temperatures fall and energy bills hit doormats and inboxes across Scotland this January, people might be starting to really feel the pinch of rising bills.

“This is particularly the case in 2021, after we all spent so much time at home due to restrictions during the pandemic. Further restrictions announced last week mean we’re set to stay at home further.

“Worryingly, 15% of people who have run out of money before pay day since lockdown in March missed an energy payment as a result.

“The Citizens Advice network in Scotland helps thousands of people every year, and we put money back into people’s pockets. We’d encourage people who are facing increasingly difficult energy bills to seek advice from a local CAB, our online advice, or through our online Money Map tool at www.moneymap.scot.”