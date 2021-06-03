Police close off busy Dundee road after collision near Scott Fyffe roundabout

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are currently in attendance on the Arbroath Road after an RTC.

Police and ambulance crews are situated on the Scott Fyffe roundabout after a collision, which took place at around 8.20pm.

A spokeswoman for the force said there was no details of any injuries at this time but two ambulance crews were on the scene shortly before 9pm.

The road near to the junction with Greendykes Road has been closed by Police Scotland.

One man said a vehicle looked “badly” damaged as he was returning home.

He added: “There was two police traffic units on the scene, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service.

“There was police tape erected around a section of the Arbroath Road, near the former Lloyds TSB branch.

“It looked like the vehicle I saw was badly damaged, I just hope everyone involved is OK.”