Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

North man killed his mother and hid her body under a rug

By Grant McCabe
September 7, 2021, 2:02 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Morag Carmichael was killed by her son, Neil, the case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Morag Carmichael was killed by her son, Neil, the case called at the High Court in Glasgow.

A man killed his mother before hiding her body under a rug.

Neil Carmichael, 34, attacked Morag Carmichael at the family home in Drumnadrochit, Inverness-shire last December 7.

The 66 year-old – well known in the local area for running a donkey sanctuary – was stabbed six times as well as suffering fractures to her skull, neck and cheekbones.

Carmichael later told his father Kenneth that Morag was dead.

Carmichael had faced a murder charge

Not believing his son, Kenneth desperately searched the house for his wife before making the grim discovery at the back door.

Carmichael had faced a murder charge during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

But, he was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was not criminally responsible at the time due to a “drug induced” mental disorder.

He will remain at the State Hospital in Carstairs meantime for treatment.

The court was told Carmichael – who had previously lived in Aberdeen and Glasgow – had returned to live with his parents a few years before the death.

He had lost his job as a hotel kitchen porter in September 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The case called at the High Court in Glasgow

‘He told his father there was something he needed to tell him’

His mood was latterly “up and down” with his parents urging him to see a doctor.

Carmichael had also become “pre-occupied” with the woodlands and wanting to sell woodcraft.

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel said: “He told his father that a friend had been visited who would show him how to become a millionaire overnight.”

On the day of the killing, he was described as talking “gibberish”.

Miss Dalziel: “Kenneth spoke to Morag about him and his behaviour. He told her to tip toe around him.”

Morag’s friend then telephoned that morning for her – but it was a breathless Carmichael who picked up and stated “mum was in town”.

The same friend later texted. Carmichael this time replied claiming Morag was “still out”.

Around 3pm, Kenneth then returned home and was approached by his son.

Miss Dalziel: “He told his father that there was something that he needed to tell him.

“He said his mum was a gypsy witch and, that if she was not, then she would not be dead.”

Police found Carmichael diging up ground with his hands

Kenneth insisted his wife was not dead – but Carmichael replied: “She is.”

The advocate depute: “Kenneth thought something serious had happened and went around the house looking for Mrs Carmichael.

“He went into every room looking for her. He eventually found her under a rug just outside the back of the house and immediately dialled 999.”

Police arrived and found Carmichael digging up ground with his hands.

Attempts were made to save Morag, but she never recovered.

After being held, Carmichael told officers: “I am not strong enough for this challenge yet. I knew it would happen. It is part of the game.”

The murder charge stated Carmichael choked his mum and struck her repeatedly with ornaments, a baseball bat and a saucepan.

He was also said to have punched and kicked her, inflicted “blunt force injuries”, dragged her as well as repeatedly striking her with knives.

Case will call again later this year

A separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice included the accusation he tried to bury Morag’s body in the garden at the house.

The court was told Carmichael had been known to take drugs – cannabis, valium and amphetamine – since he was a teenager.

It was concluded, at the time of the killing, he was suffering from “drug induced psychosis”.

Judge Lord Doherty ordered Carmichael to remain at Carstairs on an interim compulsion order.

The case will call again in November in Edinburgh.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.