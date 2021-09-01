Covid: Nicola Sturgeon announces vaccine passports as she warns of ‘crucial’ few days to come

Nicola Sturgeon has announced the likely introduction of vaccine passports as Covid cases surge in Scotland.

If the Scottish Government’s plans are approved by parliament, coronavirus vaccine passports would be required in nightclubs and at large events from the end of this month.

In an update to parliament on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said from Friday onwards, people can download a code on their phones to show they have received both doses of the vaccine.

Proof of this will be required for access to nightclubs and events with large audiences.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We do not currently consider it appropriate to introduce certification for the hospitality industry as a whole, and hope that it will not be necessary to do so.

“However, we will be keeping that under review.”

A debate will take place in parliament next week to approve the plans.

Where does Nicola Sturgeon want to introduce Covid vaccine passports?

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues

Unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience

Unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience

Any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

The First Minister added: “The introduction of vaccine certificates – even in the fairly limited circumstances I have set out – is a significant move, and not one we would ever take lightly.

“That is why I believe it should have parliamentary approval in advance.”

Ms Sturgeon said the Delta variants had changed the pandemic in a very challenging way in the same way the vaccine had changed things positively.

“I am hopeful we can turn the corner,” she said, but warned the next few days would be crucial.

Ms Sturgeon stressed the importance of vaccination as part of people’s “civic duty” as she announced the new vaccine certification scheme.

She added: “If the recent surge in cases was to continue – if, for instance, we were to see cases continuing to rise to 10,000 or more a day, something I hope won’t happen, but is by no means impossible, that will have serious consequences.

“A lot of people would fall seriously ill.

“Some would die, and the NHS would come under even more severe pressure.”

The update came as the latest Covid stats from the Scottish Government showed 6,170 new cases, 699 of which were recorded in Tayside and Fife.

Public health officials say there was a test positivity rate of 11.5% on Wednesday, down from over 14% on Tuesday.

A further nine deaths linked to Covid were also confirmed, taking the total number of deaths after people tested positive to 8,127.

Pressure on the NHS continued to grow, with another rise in the number of people requiring treatment in hospital.

Over 40 new patients were included in the new figures, with 629 being treated in hospitals across the country.

The government also said 59 people were in intensive care, up five on Tuesday’s figure.

Nearly half of all 16 and 17 years olds have also received the first dose of the vaccine, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed.