Man, 28, had sex with 15-year-old schoolgirl he met over social media

By David Love
August 27, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A 28-year-old man who met a young girl on social media and twice had illegal sex with her has been placed on a year’s social work supervision.

Callum Crockett, now aged 30, of Church Street, Inverness, previously admitted the sex offence, which was committed between January 5 2020 and January 21 2020 at a house in Inverness, and was also placed on the sex offenders register for the same period.

At a previous hearing, Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the 15-year-old’s schoolfriends told a teacher that she was engaging in sexual intercourse with an older man and the police were informed.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the girl travelled through to Inverness regularly to meet Crockett, whom she regarded “as her partner”.

Ms Eastwood said that Crockett was aware of the girl’s age after she had sent him a copy of her passport via the internet, days before they had sex with her consent.

