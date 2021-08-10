Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ScotRail confirms end of physical distancing on trains and at stations

By Lauren Taylor
August 10, 2021, 2:47 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Scotland’s Railway has ended the one metre physical distancing rule at its stations and onboard trains.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland would move beyond Level 0.

This meant the legal requirement for physical distancing was removed on Monday August 9, including on public transport.

The Scottish Government also confirmed that face coverings will remain in place.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the UK, face coverings are no longer mandatory.

ScotRail has confirmed it will observe the new guidelines, including the rules on face coverings, to ensure passengers and staff feel safe onboard its services.

Additionally, the train operator will continue with the enhanced cleaning of trains and stations.

Customers are still advised to pre-book their tickets through the ScotRail app. This means people can buy their tickets from home and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

Using the system will cut down on queues and reduce the number of touch points.

A ‘significant step towards recovery’

Passenger numbers and revenue dropped by more than 90% during the pandemic. Due to the gradual easing of Covid restrictions ScotRail is now operating at around 50% of its pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

The operator will now work towards providing a timetable that supports the future needs of passengers.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director described the removal of physical distancing as “good news” for Scotland’s Railway and a “significant step towards recovery”.

He said: “We’re continuing to provide a safe and reliable service. Customers should continue to take personal responsibility for how they travel with us and if they think a train is too busy then they should wait for the next service.

“Scotland’s Railway is getting ready to welcome passengers back to a railway that is modernising for a safe, more reliable and greener future for everyone who uses it and works in it.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.