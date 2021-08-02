Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rescuers urge people to do their homework before exploring the great outdoors

By Michelle Henderson
August 2, 2021, 1:24 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Members of Kessock Lifeboat appealed to adventure seekers to plan ahead as they explore the great outdoors.
Rescuers have issued an appeal to adventurers across the north and north-east to be prepared as they bask in the warm weather.

Members of RNLI’s Kessock lifeboat urged wild swimmers to “take a moment to think” and come up with a safety plan before delving into Scotland’s waters.

The North Kessock based lifeboat crew stressed that open water swimming presents different conditions to swimming lengths at a local leisure centre.

Plan ahead

Taking to Facebook, the team offered advise to those taking to Scotland’s waters.

They wrote: “With some good weather ahead (hopefully) please take a moment to think about your safety plan if you’re heading to the water.

“Swimming in open water is very different to swimming in a pool.

“Unseen currents, cold water and waves make for a more challenging environment and can quickly tire even the strongest swimmers.

“Plan ahead and always swim parallel to the shore.

“Be visible. Wear a buoyancy aid and have a means for calling for help if you get into difficulty.”

Scaling Scotland’s mountains

Mountaineers are also being encouraged to do their homework.

Mountaineering Scotland advised keen walkers to thoroughly read up on your proposed route, rather than rely on navigating by using your mobile phone.

Their appeal was inspired by several posts on social media explaining how several mountaineers had gotten into difficulty after straying from their desired route.

Taking to Facebook, the group wrote: “We’ve seen some social media posts recently about people getting into difficulties when they strayed from the route uploaded to their phone.

“However you navigate, there are ways to work out where you are and get back on track – best to read up on them in advance so you’re equipped if you ever get misplaced. One of our favourites is Aspect of Slope – almost like a magic trick.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.