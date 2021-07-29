Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes ties the knot and celebrates with Ross County photo shoot

By Ellie Milne
July 29, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Kate Forbes and Alasdair MacLennan. Picture: Chris Hoskins Photography.
Kate Forbes and Alasdair MacLennan. Picture: Chris Hoskins Photography.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has tied the knot in her hometown of Dingwall.

The SNP MSP married Alasdair (Ali) MacLennan in a service at the Dingwall and Strathpeffer Free Church earlier today, before heading to the home of Ross County FC for some distinct photos capturing their “day of joy”.

Family and friends were present at the ceremony, and due to restrictions on numbers the wedding was also livestreamed online so other well-wishers could witness the happy occasion.

The newlyweds posed for photos at the Global Energy Stadium. Picture: Chris Hoskins Photography.

Ms Forbes, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: “We are delighted to get married, with some friends and family. Many watched online instead of joining us in person, because of Covid restrictions.

“After a difficult 18 months for everybody, our wedding day has been full of joy. We hope other couples enjoy the same happy day, even with all the worries and frustrating of planning a wedding around restrictions.”

The couple married in Dingwall. Picture: Chris Hoskins Photography.

Ms Forbes announced her engagement on social media in January and made a more public announcement the next month after hundreds of people from across the political spectrum wished them well.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.