Security with ‘handcuffs’ hired to remove sacked P&O staff refusing to leave ships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Security with ‘handcuffs’ hired to remove sacked P&O staff refusing to leave ships

By Neil Lancefield, Press Association
March 17, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 4:04 pm
A side-on view of a P&O ferry.
P&O has sacked 800 staff. Photo: Shutterstock

P&O Ferries has sacked 800 seafaring staff as it is “not a viable business” in its current state.

The firm, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, said it has suspended sailings “for the next few days”.

Workers currently on board ships were instructed by unions not to leave.

Coaches carrying agency workers hired to replace them are parked near ships at ports.

Security hired to remove sacked P&O staff

There were reports that balaclava-clad security teams were sent on to ferries to remove the sacked staff.

Mark Dickinson, general secretary of maritime union Nautilus International, said: “The news that P&O Ferries is sacking the crew across its entire UK fleet is a betrayal of British workers.

“It is nothing short of scandalous given that this Dubai-owned company received millions of pounds of British taxpayers’ money during the pandemic.”

Many P&O seafarers were furloughed during the coronavirus crisis, with the Government paying up to 80% of their wages.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This scandalous action shows sheer contempt for the workforce.

“Unscrupulous employers cannot be given free rein to sack workers and replace them with agency staff.”

P&O Ferries said in a statement: “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business.

“We have made a £100 million loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable.

“Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”

The company added that, after “seriously considering all the available options”, it has taken the “very difficult but necessary decision” to hand immediate severance notices to 800 seafarers.

What will happen to P&O sailings?

Staff sacked by P&O will be compensated for the lack of notice with “enhanced compensation packages”.

Sailings were halted on Thursday morning and will remain suspended “for the next few days”, P&O Ferries told passengers.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said his officials “will be having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly of concern for their workers”.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “This is very concerning news from P&O. The company provides a vital link between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“It is also an important employer in south-west Scotland, supporting many jobs in the local area. I have today written to P&O asking for urgent clarity on what this means for the service and for jobs.”

P&O Ferries, which transports passengers and freight, operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

It has 2,200 employees remaining in the UK.

DP World was criticised for paying a £270 million dividend to shareholders at the end of April 2020 while P&O Ferries cut around 1,100 jobs as demand for travel collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

P&O began operating ferries in the 1960s.

Cruise line P&O Cruises is unaffected by the developments as it is a separate business owned by Carnival UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]