Nicola Sturgeon LIVE: Face mask legal restriction to be removed on April 18 By Ellie Milne March 30, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 2:24 pm Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce whether face masks will remain a legal requirement. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce today whether the legal requirement to wear face masks will continue – or whether it will be removed. The first minister delayed making a decision about the measure when the Scottish Government last reviewed it two weeks ago. Follow the latest updates in our live blog below. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘Our needs are not being considered properly’: Skye resident says scrapping face coverings will leave vulnerable people at risk POLL RESULTS: Our readers say they’ll bin all their face masks when rules end on April 18 ‘Where is the science to support this?’: Business leaders react to face covering announcement POLL: Will you bin all your face masks when rules end on April 18?