Alec Heggie: High Road and Rab C. Nesbitt actor dies aged 78

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Alec Heggie: High Road and Rab C. Nesbitt actor dies aged 78

By Chris Ferguson
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Former actor Alec Heggie.
Former actor Alec Heggie.

The roots of actor Alec Heggie’s successful stage and screen career can be traced to a factory floor in Glenrothes.

It was there, among the heavy machinery of a wireworks that the future High Road star, who also played alongside Bob Hoskins that Alec, who has died aged 78, took his first steps towards the stage.

He had always been drawn to performance art as a Perth High School pupil but it was while working in Glenrothes that he was motivated to join an amateur dramatic society in the town to pursue his dream.

Alec Heggie and Helen Logie in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s production of The Shellseekers.

Alec was awarded a scholarship to the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow and was able launch a four-decade career on television, stage and film.

Among the many roles he performed was as Lachie McIvor in High Road and his marriage to Mairi in the final episode in 2003 has entered folk history.

Alec had a string of television credits to his name including Still Game, Taggart and as the police officer in Rab C. Nesbitt.

But throughout his life he remained rooted in his native Perth where he lived with wife Jenny.

Alec volunteered for a decade at the CHAS hospice in Kinross and was a confirmed bibliophile which bequeathed him with outstanding knowledge.

Alec Heggie and Anne Myatt as Lachie and Mairi in High Road.

He was born in Perth in January, 1944, the son of Sandy and Rita (Margaret) Heggie.

The family lived near South Inch and Alec attended Craigie Primary School before moving on to Perth High School.

After a brief spell working in grocery retail in Perth, Alec joined the wire works in Kirkcaldy where his father was already working.

Career begins

After graduating from the RSAMD, he moved to the Nottingham Playhouse and later  joined the Young Lyceum Company in Edinburgh. He soon landed a role in the television thriller series, The Haggard Falcon in 1974.

In the same year he came to Perth Theatre for a season and it was here he met his future wife, Jenny, who was PA to director Joan Knight.

Marriage

The couple married at Perth Registrar in 1975. They had a daughter, Joanne, who died in 1980 and a son, Jonathan, who is now fundraising director with St Columba’s Hospice in Edinburgh.

Over the years Alec had spells at Nottingham Playhouse, the Royal Court and the Young Vic where he performed alongside Bob Hoskins and Vanessa Redgrave.

Alec played several seasons at Pitlochry Festival Theatre in between television work.

Alice Fraser as Mrs Wilberforce and Alec Heggie as Professor Marcus in a scene from The Ladykillers at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

He will be remembered in particular for his role as John Shand in BBC Television’s What Every Woman Knows in which he played opposite Hannah Gordon.

His wife, Jenny said: “Despite a successful career, Alec was fundamentally a very private man. He was a devoted husband, dad, grandad and father-in-law.

“He was a true bibliophile and his stack of books were a testament to his appetite for knowledge and culture.

“To those who knew him well, he was a beacon of warmth and energy.”

Alec is survived by Jenny, son Jon, daughter-in-law Kate and grandchildren Anna and Jamie.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]