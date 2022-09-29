Douglas Ross’s Tories back Liz Truss tax cuts as Prime Minister breaks silence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Douglas Ross’s Tories back Liz Truss tax cuts as Prime Minister breaks silence

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has refused to disown deeply controversial tax cuts passed by Liz Truss, on the day the prime minister broke her silence in a series of gruelling local radio interviews.
By Justin Bowie
September 29, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 4:11 pm
The Scottish Tories defended chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget even though it sunk the value of the pound and forced an intervention from the Bank of England to protect pensions.

Mr Kwarteng sparked panic in the markets on September 23 when he announced:

Ms Truss waved off concerns her party’s policies would send interest rates soaring and leave mortgages in jeopardy as she was grilled by regional radio hosts across England on Thursday morning.

She also spoke to BBC Scotland as part of a round of interviews which were only arranged in the first place to tee up her party’s conference in Birmingham.

The prime minister denied accusations she had gone missing.

Liz Truss faced a series of tough local radio interviews.

She also struggled to answer questions from radio hosts over key local issues such as fracking.

Does Douglas Ross back Liz Truss?

The Press and Journal asked whether Mr Ross would continue to support the prime minister’s approach.

Senior Scottish Tories clarified they still want to see similar policies implemented in Scotland despite economic chaos south of the border.

However, in a statement, Fife and Central Scotland MSP Liz Smith admitted there were “understandable concern” over where the chancellor’s borrowing plans to fund slashing taxes.

She said: “There is a broad welcome from business across Scotland that the emphasis in the mini-budget is on stimulating economic growth and enterprise.

“That is why they now want to see the Scottish Government adopt policies which will ensure that Scotland becomes fully competitive rather than being the highest taxed part of the UK.

Mr Ross later admitted to Holyrood journalists his party’s Westminster budget could stop families from being able to repay their mortgages due to higher interest rates.

‘Understandable concern’

“Where there is understandable concern about the chancellor’s announcement is the absence of any details about the borrowing programme and official economic forecasts.

“I hope the Chancellor will move quickly to reassure the markets.”

SNP ministers insist they will not follow Westminster’s suit with cuts to income tax north of the border, where rates are higher.

Earlier in the week, Douglas Ross said he backed Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget despite rich taxpayers benefiting more.

Justifying the measures on Friday, Ms Truss said: “The reality is, people having lower taxes across the board helps everybody because it helps grow the economy.

“It’s not necessarily popular to keep corporation tax low but I want to make sure we do because I want to make sure we attract investment into this country.”

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has sparked economic chaos.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon launched a scathing attack on Ms Truss during question-time exchanges at Holyrood on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I was, as many, many people were yesterday, critical of the fact that the Prime Minister was missing in action.

“But having heard her this morning and watched the market reaction as she spoke, perhaps we were all better off when the Prime Minister was missing in action than when she was actually out talking about the disaster she has inflicted on this country.”

5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos

