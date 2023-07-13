A90 closed in both directions at Stracathro due to crash

The A90 is currently closed in both directions at Stracathro following a crash.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed that a collision has taken place just after 11am.

The incident took place on the southbound carriageway, between Brechin and Laurencekirk.

Traffic has started to build in the area and Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to approach with caution.

❗️NEW ⌚️11:05#A90 – Stracathro The #A90 at Stracathro is currently CLOSED in both directions due to a collision. Traffic is beginning to build so please #takecare on approach.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/OpDDHhFu2y — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 13, 2023

Road users are also advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.40am to a report of a two-car crash on the A90 near Stracathro.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed northbound.”

More to follow