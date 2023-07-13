Church of Scotland opens new kirk in the Highlands

While many church congregations across the north are facing closure, a new kirk has opened its doors in west Ardnamurchan.

The Church of Scotland building, near Kilchoan, was handed over to the faithful worshippers this week.

It comes after hopes were dashed of restoring the village’s former church.

The old building was closed in 2018 due to its deteriorating condition, and Lochaber Presbytery agreed to sell it off the following year. Since then, worshippers have been meeting in the local community centre.

Rev Donald McCorkindale, moderator of Lochaber Presbytery, said the opening of the new kirk was a day of “great celebration”.

New church, new opportunities

A post on the Acharacle and Ardnamurchan Churches Facebook page said: “Ardnamurchan Church – now open.

“Worship on Sunday will be there at the new church – not the community centre.”

The service will be led by a visiting minister, the Rev John Shields, who is on holiday in the area.

A formal opening celebration will be held on September 13, led by the Right Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, moderator of the General Assembly. Timings are still to be confirmed.

During a regular Wednesday evening online worship, Rev McCorkindale welcomed the opening of Ardnamurchan church.

He said: “Keys were handed over and everything is in place for worship on Sunday.

“The audio visual system is in, the kitchen looks fantastic.

“We are looking forward to all the possibilities the new sanctuary will bring.”

The new church will accommodate up to 30 people and has been built next to the Kilchoan manse, just along the road from the original church.

It is hoped the new building will be used by other Christian denominations.

Visiting ministers and pilgrims staying at the church manse are being encouraged to lead worship each Sunday.