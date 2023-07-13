Church of Scotland opens new kirk in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church of Scotland opens new kirk in the Highlands

Congregation of Ardnamurchan church have been handed keys to the kirk.

By Louise Glen
The newest Highland church at West Ardnamurchan.
The new church in West Ardnamurchan has opened. Image: Acharacle and Ardnamurchan Churches.

While many church congregations across the north are facing closure, a new kirk has opened its doors in west Ardnamurchan.

The Church of Scotland building, near Kilchoan, was handed over to the faithful worshippers this week.

It comes after hopes were dashed of restoring the village’s former church.

The old building was closed in 2018 due to its deteriorating condition, and Lochaber Presbytery agreed to sell it off the following year. Since then, worshippers have been meeting in the local community centre.

Rev Donald McCorkindale, moderator of Lochaber Presbytery, said the opening of the new kirk was a day of “great celebration”.

New church, new opportunities

A post on the Acharacle and Ardnamurchan Churches Facebook page said: “Ardnamurchan Church – now open.

“Worship on Sunday will be there at the new church – not the community centre.”

The service will be led by a visiting minister, the Rev John Shields, who is on holiday in the area.

A formal opening celebration will be held on September 13, led by the Right Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, moderator of the General Assembly. Timings are still to be confirmed.

During a regular Wednesday evening online worship, Rev McCorkindale welcomed the opening of Ardnamurchan church.

He said: “Keys were handed over and everything is in place for worship on Sunday.

“The audio visual system is in, the kitchen looks fantastic.

“We are looking forward to all the possibilities the new sanctuary will bring.”

The new church will accommodate up to 30 people and has been built next to the Kilchoan manse, just along the road from the original church.

It is hoped the new building will be used by other Christian denominations.

Visiting ministers and pilgrims staying at the church manse are being encouraged to lead worship each Sunday.

