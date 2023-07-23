Gallery: RAF flypasts wow onlookers at Montrose Air Station

Aircraft enthusiasts were treated to a number of RAF flypasts at Montrose Air Station on Saturday.

The flypasts, arranged in honour of the air station’s 101 anniversary, saw a number of military aircraft on display.

First the aerobatic Red Arrows flew past – traveling from north to south.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was due to fly over however poor weather in England prevented the Battle of Britain Memorial fly past from taking off.

Our photographer Kim Cessford captured the scenes at Montrose Air Station.