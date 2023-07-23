Duo ‘safe and well’ after hire boat gets into trouble on Loch Ness

The Loch Ness lifeboat has been launched to rescue a motor boat which got into trouble on the water.

The coastguard received reports that a hire charger boat, named the Mull of Kintrye, had sailed into “fairly rough conditions” on the loch.

The life boat was launched from the Loch Ness station at about 11.30am.

The crew was able to successfully trace the boat and bring the two people onboard back to shore safely.

A spokesman from the coastguard confirmed there was no damage to the boat and no injuries to report.

He added: “The two people who were onboard are safe and well.”