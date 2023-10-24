Storm Babet: A90 reopens between Forfar and Brechin with contraflow system in place

The A90 between Forfar and Brechin has reopened in both directions.

The dual carriageway shut on Thursday night as severe floods hit several parts of the route.

Amey confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday that the road has reopened, with a contraflow system in place.

That section of the dual carriageway had remained shut on Monday as engineers were unable to check two bridges at Finavon once the storm had passed.

However, it has not been revealed how long the contraflow will be in place.

There were some suggestions on Monday that it could be weeks before the road is fully back to normal.