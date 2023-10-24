Find your style and personalise your home with Westholme Interiors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Find your style and personalise your home with Westholme Interiors

In the heart of Aberdeen, a hidden gem awaits those seeking to transform their living spaces into homely havens.

In partnership with Westholme Interiors
Discover the range of homewares you can find at Westholme Interiors.
Discover the range of homewares you can find at Westholme Interiors.

Westholme Interiors, a family-owned business born out of a passion for home aesthetics, is not just a store; it’s an experience. With a humble beginning as a small-scale renovation venture, Westholme Interiors has evolved into a thriving retail brand that offers a curated selection of exquisite home accessories and décor.

Where it all began for Westholme Interiors

Nikki, a chartered accountant, and her husband, Mark Brown, who worked in the oil industry, began transforming properties in the Aberdeen area. Their venture began as a side project while they were working in their full-time jobs. After buying their own home in Aberdeen, it very quickly became the canvas for their creative flair. Nikki decided to document their renovation adventures on Instagram through “Westholme Property.” Little did they know that their passion for home improvement would capture the hearts of many.

As its Instagram following grew, people started showing keen interest in the products used in the renovations. This sparked the idea of curating and selling home accessories and décor themselves. It marked the birth of Westholme Interiors as a retail company.

Westholme Interiors started as a small family business, operating from a warehouse in Whitemyres, Aberdeen. Its pursuit of unique and original styles led it to international trade shows in Sweden and Paris. These journeys allowed it to source exclusive products that were not readily available in the local market.

Recently, it expanded its offerings to include children’s interiors and forged collaborations with companies in America and Australia, further enriching its diverse product range.

Pictured: Nikki in arranging stock in Westholme Interiors.
Pictured: Nikki in arranging stock in Westholme Interiors.

What you can find

At Westholme Interiors, you’ll discover a treasure trove of exquisite home accessories and décor. Browse the full range via the website.  

The new showroom

In pursuit of excellence, Westholme Interiors recently upscaled and relocated to Wellington Business Park. The new premises comprises a small showroom and shop showcasing some of its collections.

For the convenience of its customers, Westholme offers a click-and-collect service, allowing you to pick up your purchases directly from the showroom. It’s not just shopping; it’s an experience that resonates with the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

The showroom set for a pop-up event.
A cosy interior set for a pop-up event.

Services and events

While Westholme Interiors primarily operates online, it believes in creating memorable experiences for its customers. It frequently hosts pop-up events, allowing enthusiasts to engage with the curated collections up close and personal.

One of the most anticipated events on its calendar is the grand launch of its Christmas collection. It’s not just shopping; it’s a celebration of the festive season and an opportunity to infuse your home with the magic of Christmas. So, make sure to subscribe to Westholme Interiors’ social channels and newsletter to be the first to know when the event date is released along with other upcoming events.

For an exclusive and personalised shopping experience, Westholme Interiors offers private shopping evenings. You and up to ten friends can book a slot to explore the showroom, receive expert advice from Nikki and her team, and enjoy a glass of prosecco. This unique opportunity ensures that your home reflects your unique style and personality.

Whether you’re seeking to transform your living spaces or just wanting to cosy up your living room in time for winter, Westholme Interiors is your destination for elegance and style.

So, head over to its website today or find inspiration via Facebook or Instagram and discover the magic you can bring to your home. Your journey to a more beautiful home starts here. 

More from Homes & Gardens

Discover the range of homewares you can find at Westholme Interiors.
Four-bed detached home in west end of Aberdeen for offers around £420k
Mintlaw property expert Heather McHattie.
Mintlaw property expert Heather lives and breathes her work
Live your best country life in this magnificent house near Insch.
Sprawling country house near Insch on the market for £725,000
Interior designer Eileen Kesson shares her top interior design tips.
4 tips on how to make your property look like a chic showhome
Elderly couple getting advice
How to protect your property in old age
This superb family home enjoys stunning views of the River Don.
Stylish three-storey Inverurie house on the market for £475,000
People standing and visiting tents at Chapleton farmers market.
Modern, brand new and affordable - Take a first look at some of the…
Stock image of someone sitting at desk holding keys out.
'It's horrendous': Why is it so hard to rent homes in Elgin just now?
Mada Clay bathroom
Now’s the time to get your dream bathroom without breaking the bank
Discover the range of homewares you can find at Westholme Interiors.
The top five questions about buying a property - now answered by experts 