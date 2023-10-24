Find your style and personalise your home with Westholme Interiors

Westholme Interiors, a family-owned business born out of a passion for home aesthetics, is not just a store; it’s an experience. With a humble beginning as a small-scale renovation venture, Westholme Interiors has evolved into a thriving retail brand that offers a curated selection of exquisite home accessories and décor.

Where it all began for Westholme Interiors

Nikki, a chartered accountant, and her husband, Mark Brown, who worked in the oil industry, began transforming properties in the Aberdeen area. Their venture began as a side project while they were working in their full-time jobs. After buying their own home in Aberdeen, it very quickly became the canvas for their creative flair. Nikki decided to document their renovation adventures on Instagram through “Westholme Property.” Little did they know that their passion for home improvement would capture the hearts of many.

As its Instagram following grew, people started showing keen interest in the products used in the renovations. This sparked the idea of curating and selling home accessories and décor themselves. It marked the birth of Westholme Interiors as a retail company.

Westholme Interiors started as a small family business, operating from a warehouse in Whitemyres, Aberdeen. Its pursuit of unique and original styles led it to international trade shows in Sweden and Paris. These journeys allowed it to source exclusive products that were not readily available in the local market.

Recently, it expanded its offerings to include children’s interiors and forged collaborations with companies in America and Australia, further enriching its diverse product range.

What you can find

At Westholme Interiors, you’ll discover a treasure trove of exquisite home accessories and décor. Browse the full range via the website.

The new showroom

In pursuit of excellence, Westholme Interiors recently upscaled and relocated to Wellington Business Park. The new premises comprises a small showroom and shop showcasing some of its collections.

For the convenience of its customers, Westholme offers a click-and-collect service, allowing you to pick up your purchases directly from the showroom. It’s not just shopping; it’s an experience that resonates with the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Services and events

While Westholme Interiors primarily operates online, it believes in creating memorable experiences for its customers. It frequently hosts pop-up events, allowing enthusiasts to engage with the curated collections up close and personal.

One of the most anticipated events on its calendar is the grand launch of its Christmas collection. It’s not just shopping; it’s a celebration of the festive season and an opportunity to infuse your home with the magic of Christmas. So, make sure to subscribe to Westholme Interiors’ social channels and newsletter to be the first to know when the event date is released along with other upcoming events.

For an exclusive and personalised shopping experience, Westholme Interiors offers private shopping evenings. You and up to ten friends can book a slot to explore the showroom, receive expert advice from Nikki and her team, and enjoy a glass of prosecco. This unique opportunity ensures that your home reflects your unique style and personality.

Whether you’re seeking to transform your living spaces or just wanting to cosy up your living room in time for winter, Westholme Interiors is your destination for elegance and style.

So, head over to its website today or find inspiration via Facebook or Instagram and discover the magic you can bring to your home. Your journey to a more beautiful home starts here.