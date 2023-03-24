Schoolhill pedestrian zone: Video shows 200 drivers breaking rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Schoolhill pedestrian zone: Video shows 200 drivers breaking rules

Our timelapse video shows more than 200 drivers breaking the pedestrian zone rules on Schoolhill over the course of a day — condensed down into just half a minute.

By Kieran Beattie and Kenny Elrick

Timelapse footage has revealed just how many car, lorry and van drivers are breaking the rules by driving through the pedestrianised area of Schoolhill in Aberdeen City Centre.

Back in January, Aberdeen City Council workers installed new signs on Schoolhill, marking out the new pedestrian and cycles only zone.

New paint was put on the ground for cycling lanes, and signs were erected telling the public that anyone except those on foot or bicycles are banned — with the exception of loading overnight and into the late morning.

One of the many car drivers we photographed driving along Schoolhill in the pedestrian and cyclist only zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But it wasn’t until recently that four big black planters were also put on the road, marking out the zone along Schoolhill between Back Wynd and Flourmill Lane.

However, even with these new blockades in place, hundreds of drivers a week have been breaking the rules.

We set up a timelapse camera to see for ourselves how many vehicles drove through the Schoolhill pedestrian zone in a working day.

More than 200 vehicles drove through the Schoolhill pedestrian zone in just over eight hours

From our vantage point above Schoolhill, our photographer recorded eight and a half hours of timelapse footage covering either end of the walking and cycling zone on Schoolhill on Wednesday.

Here’s that footage from 8.30am to 5pm condensed to seven minutes:

Despite the planters in place, scores of lorries, cars and vans simply drove past them and through the off-limits area.

  • In total, we counted 202 vehicles which either drove straight through the zone, or entered it, realised their error, and u-turned before leaving it.
  • We spotted about 15 drivers going through the zone from east to west, which is not permitted even for loading purposes.
  • The most frequent offenders were car drivers — we counted more than 70 driving through the Schoolhill pedestrian zone.
  • We also recorded more than 65 vans going right through the zone, and at least 15 lorries.
  • There were also plenty of taxis, as well as a handful of motorbikes filmed by our timelapse camera.

The busiest time of day was around lunchtime.

This image was taken at 12.05pm, and shows many large vehicles taking up big parts of the streetscape.

Heavy traffic in the pedestrianised area of Schoolhill, Aberdeen, at 12.05pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Over the course of the timelapse video, most pedestrians can be seen to be walking down the pavements, or crossing at the lights between the two shopping centre entrances, with not that many people walking on the road surface itself.

Where exactly is the Schoolhill pedestrian and cycle zone?

The zone runs between the two sets of black plant pots, between Schoolhill’s junctions with Back Wynd and Flourmill Lane — or, between Boots and Upperkrust.

General traffic is not allowed in the zone, shown in yellow below, except for loading from 4.30pm to 11am.

The zone in question is coloured yellow in this Aberdeen City Council map. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

For any vehicles accessing the zone when permitted, there’s an eastbound, one-way only system in place.

Council staff putting up signs for the Schoolhill pedestrian and cycle area in January. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson, 11/01/23.

This means nobody is allowed to drive from Upperkirkgate along Schoolhill towards Belmont Street at any time.

Police crack down on Schoolhill drivers

Earlier this week, the police said they have been made aware of “concerns that a number of motorists are failing to adhere” to the new rules on Schoolhill.

Officers are now carrying out “high visibility patrols” of the area, and have asked drivers to make sure they know what the traffic restrictions are so they don’t get in trouble.

As part of the ongoing City Centre Development plan, the traffic flow on School hill, Aberdeen, has been changed with a…

Posted by Police Scotland North East on Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Why is Aberdeen City Council making changes to Schoolhill?

The council is creating a number of major road changes throughout Aberdeen city centre in order to create bus priority routes.

The changes started in December, when the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street was shut.

The straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street was blocked off just days before Christmas, causing frustration for festive shoppers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Other major revamps to the city’s road layout, including new bus gates and access restrictions, were due to start early this year, but they have been delayed due to “winter weather”.

Cycling campaigner calls Schoolhill measures ‘a bit Micky Mouse’

Rachel Martin, campaigns secretary of the Aberdeen Cycle Forum, said the Schoolhill area is “not a pedestrian and cycle zone, despite what the council says”.

Rachel Martin of the Aberdeen Cycling Forum. Image: DC Thomson.

She explained: “I have been on that road since they painted a bicycle lane on one side, and there were cars parked in it.

“It’s really just a road for motor vehicles with a bit of pavement on either side.

“Painted lines are no longer accepted by anyone as adequate cycling infrastructure, so I don’t know what they were thinking.

“It’s all a bit Mickey Mouse.”

Aberdeen City Council was approached for comment.

New Aberdeen bus gates delayed for months due to ‘winter weather’

[[title]]

[[text]]
