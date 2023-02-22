New Aberdeen bus gates delayed for months due to ‘winter weather’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

New Aberdeen bus gates delayed for months due to ‘winter weather’

By Kieran Beattie
February 22, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 22, 2023, 12:05 pm
A map of planned changes to the road network in Aberdeen. Key changes, like the introduction of new bus gates, have been significantly delayed. Images: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson.
A map of planned changes to the road network in Aberdeen. Key changes, like the introduction of new bus gates, have been significantly delayed. Images: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson.

New bus gates in Aberdeen originally planned for January won’t be installed until later in the year.

Last June, the council agreed to implement sweeping changes to the city centre road network in order to create a bus priority route.

The new measures, designed to reduce general traffic levels, include new pedestrianised areas, one-way systems and access restrictions.

The straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street was blocked off just days before Christmas, causing frustration for festive shoppers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In December, work commenced to implement these new changes with the controversial closure of the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street.

The rest of the new restrictions were due to start in January, but the council has now pushed this date back by months.

Why have the new Aberdeen bus gates been postponed, and where will they be?

Under the council’s plan for the new bus priority route, new bus gates will be installed on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street.

A bus gate will be implemented in this area, covering eastbound traffic only on Guild Street, between its junctions with Exchange Street and Stirling Street. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

As well as the new cameras to fine drivers for going down the wrong streets, the local authority is also looking to ban right-hand turns from Union Terrace to Rosemount Viaduct for cars.

The changes are intended to cut down on vehicles using Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street as through-routes, creating more space for buses instead.

Although they were all planned to have already started by now, the council has now confirmed they won’t be in place until after the South College Street improvement works are finished.

The South College Street roadworks have been going on for months. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, January 18, 2023.

Those works, which you can read about here, are expected to be completed by May 7.

A council spokeswoman said the new bus gates for Guild Street, Bridge Street and Market Street were “delayed due to the winter weather conditions in December and January”, and they are now anticipated for “late spring” after the South College Street project concludes.

She added: “We will provide updates nearer the time for when the bus priority route will start.”

Find out more about the big road changes coming to Aberdeen city centre:

All you need to know about major Aberdeen road changes to avoid a fine

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Transport

Campaigners with placards at Evanton Railway Station
'We'll all be on zimmers before Evanton Railway Station reopens' says riled community campaigners
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out in Aberdeen in November, but the launch was plagued by crime. But thanks to GPS technology and the police, this problem has vastly reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
The AWPR could end up costing the taxpayer more than £1 billion, and took decades of planning and delays... but our readership thinks it was all worth it in the end. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
93% of readers say AWPR was worth it... but was it ‘40 years too…
The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as it crosses the River Dee. The road has been open for four years today, but do you think it's been a worthwhile development for the region? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, February 2023.
POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it?
7
Chris and Julie Ramsey from Bridge of Don, and the electric vehicle they're preparing to drive for 17,000 miles from the magnetic north pole all the way to the south pole. Image: Chris Ramsey.
The Aberdeen couple taking rowies on their north to south pole journey in an…
Depending on the parking zone, the annual cost of your permit will be going up significantly. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Council to pocket extra £620,000 a year from parking charge hike
10
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair's 'bigger than ever' summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
3
The aging and unreliable Lord of the Isles is currently deployed on the Coll and Tiree service.
Cost of ferry failures to be recorded by islanders on Coll
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
Andrew Bowie MP at a bus stop in Aboyne, one of many Deeside and Donside communities he has argued isn't served well enough by public transport. Image: Andrew Bowie
Plea for better rural bus services for Deeside and Donside

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital amid ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Alistair Greig appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Former oil worker wrapped dog lead around victim's neck during life-endangering attacks against women
The Tesco petrol station in Elgin is now closed until March 29. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tesco Elgin petrol station closed for four weeks with signs directing drivers 17 miles…
Murdered Brenda Page and retired police officer Brian Kennedy who gave evidence on day four of the trial of ex-husband Christopher Harrisson. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Brenda Page's ex-husband was 'very unemotional' when told she had been murdered, retired policeman…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Monsterfest was held at Eden Court Theatre last year for the first time
Eden Court could fill Ironworks void says Monsterfest organiser
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Home-Start seeks new trustees Picture shows; Yvonne Wright. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Can you help a family in need? Home-Start Aberdeen seeks new trustees
Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Image: Paul Glendell
News Agenda: How the north and north-east is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County's fans reason to…
Cheryl Barr, owner of Shorty's, with the winning white chocolate ice cream. Image: Cheryl Barr
'It's like winning the ice cream Oscars': Ballater shop scoops bronze award

Editor's Picks

Most Commented