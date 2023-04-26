‘Just get a move on’: Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill railway stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

‘Just get a move on’: Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill railway stations

Chairman Keith Moorhouse has urged the Scottish Government to restore the stations.

By Cameron Roy
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The campaign to reopen Cove and Newtonhill railway stations has received a boost from Cove Rangers.

Keith Moorhouse, 56, has been chairman of the club since 2000 and has reaffirmed his support for plans to restore both railways stations.

He has urged the Scottish Government “to just get a move on” with the developments.

Cove and Newtonhill train stations were both closed in 1956, as part of the Beeching reforms.

But their reopening has been a long-term goal for the pressure group Campaign for North East Rail.

‘Beyond the football club’

Keith Moorhouse, who has lived in Cove since 1983, said: “I think the area of Cove is underserviced for its size

“I think it is massively important for fans travelling south for away games and other fans coming to Balmoral stadium. They could walk to the stadium it would be great for a club in the Scottish Professional Football League to have a station so close.

Cove were recently promoted to the Championship in 2022.

“I like to think the station would have much wider-reaching benefits beyond the football club.

“There is one in Portlethen, so why not Newtonhill and Cove?

“It is a no-brainer, the more and more rail links you put in and the more options you give people to travel the better for everyone.”

Study finds overwhelming residential support

The campaign to reopen the railway stations was also given the public seal of approval in a study published in January.

It found 95% of Cove residents and 90% of Newtonhill residents who took part in the study say they would like to see a station in their area.

The village of Newtonhill with a railway line running past it in 1948. Image: Aberdeen Journals Ltd.

The research was carried out by Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council transport partnership organisation Nestrans.

They were examining travel options for the Aberdeen to Laurencekirk corridor.

Around 75% of people said the lack of an available station was to blame for not being able to make journeys by rail while 60% of respondents were dissatisfied with the location of their nearest train station.

North-east MSP urges Transport Minister to respond

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has also been a longtime campaigner for the stations to be restored.

He has written a letter to Scotland’s transport minister Kevin Stewart, who was previously the depute leader of Aberdeen City Council and the chairman of Nestrans.

In his letter, Mr Kerr wrote: “Now the Aberdeen to Laurencekirk study has been published, can you tell me when Transport Scotland will issue its formal response and when the people of the north-east will finally get the stations they deserve.

“These communities have been ignored for far too long.”

Newtonhill has previously campaigned for their local railway station to be re-opened. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Mr Kerr said: “The Nestrans corridor study undoubtably shows that the creation of new stations at Cove and Newtonhill should happen now and not further down the line.

“With the increase in residents from new housing developments as well as the growing number of fans attending Cove Rangers football matches, we need new public transport solutions to meet the needs of local people.

“Reston Station in the Borders recently reopened, bringing rail travel back to the area for the first time in 58 years. If this can be done for Reston then there is no excuse for something similar to happen in Cove and Newtonhill.”

Transport minister: ‘No final conclusion made’

In response to the campaigners, Mr Stewart said: “Although new railway stations at Cove and Newtonhill do not feature in the Scottish Government’s current investment programme, we are committed to on-going improvements to rail services and connectivity.

“Projects will be considered subject to the Scottish Government’s investment priorities for the strategic transport network, a robust business case, affordability and other competing proposals.

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart at Pittodrie in 2021. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

“Nestrans received funding from Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund to undertake a transport appraisal which examines all transport modes to determine the most appropriate solutions to the travel corridor between Laurencekirk and Aberdeen.

“The appraisal is considering a number of options, including stations at Cove and Newtonhill. The appraisal is still ongoing and no final conclusion has been made at this time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Transport

Volunteer escort John MacLeod with users Arlene Cowie (left) and Ella Donaldson before the journey home begins. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's a lifeline': New minibus helps Inverness charity's drive to meet growing demand for…
MV Alfred
MV Alfred to begin nine-month charter with CalMac this week following delay
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
There has been a drop in A9 mobile speed cameras. Image: Clarke Cooper.
A9 mobile speed camera deployments almost halved in 2022 - despite 20-year death toll…
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to 'urgently' be released
The Corran Ferry which runs from Corran to Nether Lochaber across Loch Linnhe is currently out of action due to mechanical and maintenance problems. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community speak of hardships as council bosses say 'no compensation' for Corran Ferry debacle
Jill Fotheringham, left, and the notorious A90 junction near Laurencekirk. Images: DC Thomson.
Laurencekirk flyover: Council objection branded 'absolutely underhanded'
Bogie Car23 in Castlegate in the summer of 1952
Aberdeen trade unionist Ron Webster wonders where all the money went from the oil…
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New north-east transport minister facing 'anger' over A90 dualling snub
6

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Post Thumbnail
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000
A plaque was recently installed at the Powis Gates in Aberdeen, acknowledging that they were paid for using the profits of slavery (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
David Ross: Scotland needs to acknowledge its role in slavery by making reparations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]