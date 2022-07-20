Cove Rangers back campaign for new train station to help influx of fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers back campaign for new train station to help influx of fans

League champions Cove Rangers say a new railway station on the outskirts of Aberdeen will be a major boost for the club and surrounding area.
By Adele Merson
July 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 9:52 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Chairman Keith Moorhouse backed the campaign as calls grow for the Scottish Government to fast-track the proposals.

The club wants to erect two new temporary stands to cope with an anticipated increase in fans heading to the Balmoral Stadium this season, following their promotion to the Championship.

‘Huge step forward’

Mr Moorhouse said: “The club is right behind this proposal – it makes total sense on so many levels.

“We have more than matched our ambitions over the past three years, and we fully intend to build on that success.

“We will clearly be attracting bigger crowds in the coming season, and we want to be able to offer them the best service we can.”

Cove Rangers chairman, Keith Moorhouse, announces their new manager Jim McIntyre. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

He added: “Having a train station within walking distance of the stadium would be a huge step forward, and lead to more fans being able to attend matches, which in itself will be a real boost for the local community and economy.

“If this project gets the go-ahead, it wouldn’t just be a massive bonus for the club, but for all who live and work in Cove.”

Earlier this year, transport group Nestrans published the results of their consultation on transport links between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk. 

The survey of more than 1,100 people showed almost half (47%) of respondents thought a new station at Cove would encourage them to use the train more, while 42% said the same for Newtonhill.

North-east regional MSP Liam Kerr has written to Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth urging her to press ahead with a new station, pointing to the growing success of the football club.

In the letter to Ms Gilruth, Mr Kerr wrote: “It’s anticipated there will be a significant increase in the number of visiting supporters attending the ground, however these sets of fans would have to get off at Aberdeen Railway Station before travelling up to Cove by taxi or face a 30-minute bus journey.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr is calling on the Scottish Government to fast-track proposals for a new station at Cove.

“With the club playing teams such as Dundee, Arbroath and Inverness, it makes complete sense to open a station on the line at Cove, which would offer a faster and more environmentally friendly route for fans, as well as creating new opportunities for both residents and the business community.

“Couple this with the other away fans also arriving on the same day and time for Aberdeen FC Games, it makes perfect sense to create a new station at Cove.”

‘Too early to say’

A spokesperson for government agency Transport Scotland said Ms Gilruth will reply “in due course”.

The agency added: “It is too early to say if these stations will be re-opened at this stage of the process.

“If Nestran’s appraisals provide robust strategic business cases we will consider them for potential further funding or support through our rail pipeline process, and this is under consideration at this stage.”

