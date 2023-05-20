CalMac warns passengers not to turn up at Craignure port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CalMac warns passengers not to turn up at Craignure port

No stand by tickets for anyone without a booking for travel on Saturday.

By Louise Glen
CalMac have told passengers that they must book ahead. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
CalMac has warned passengers in Craignure there will be no standby tickets for sailings for today.

Breaking a long-held tradition of passengers being able to turn up and wait at the ferry in Craignure to take a sailing to Oban, the operator says people must now book a ticket.

Over the last week, people on the islands have reported numerous problems with a new booking system.

One passenger who checked three times that she still had a booking on a ferry on Saturday morning to Mull, but was told her ferry was cancelled at 10pm last night.

She was told to go via the Lochaline Ferry. But was informed by locals that the Corran ferry was not working and it was an extra hour-and-15-minutes onto her journey.

CalMac thanked people for their patience as it worked through questions and queries about the booking and ticketing platform.

In a statement online, CalMac said: “Please be advised that all passengers travelling from Craignure must have a booking.

The Loch Frisa on the water near the port in Craignure sailing out onto a calm sea.
The Loch Frisa near Craignure, Mull. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Passengers without a booking will not be permitted travel and unable to join standby.”

The ferry operator said that to help with capacity issues to and from Mull, the MV Loch Linnhe will operate an additional shuttle service as and when required.

The ferry operator added: “Due to this service running with reduced capacity, we strongly recommend foot passengers book ahead where possible to be accommodated on your preferred sailing.”

Top tips for using the ticketing system

Mull and Iona Ferry Committee gave ferry users some tips about using the new ticketing system.

  1. If you only see five sailings listed when you know there are others, try clearing the cache on your browser. The easiest way to do that -on a PC at least- is to press CTRL and F5 when you have the booking system open. After that, the issue should not appear again.
  2. Does the “Register” button at the bottom of the account creation page remain stubbornly greyed out despite all fields being completed? Try deleting the contents of the address boxes, and start again by typing in just your postcode manually. This should prompt a drop-down list of available addresses to select from. If you don’t use this drop down (either by filling in all the address boxes manually or by allowing your computer to auto-fill them), the Register button remains greyed-out.

Editor's Picks

[[title]]